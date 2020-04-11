Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Robert W. Waring Jr.

Robert W. Waring Jr. Obituary
Robert W. Waring Jr., 81, passed away on April 4, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. He was a graduate of Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, where he received his degree in Chemical Engineering. Following service as an officer in the US Army, he spent the majority of his career at Air Products & Chemicals, based in Trexlertown, PA. Bob is survived by his loving wife Virginia, sons Pete (Karen), Bill (Lee) and Rob (Nikki), and his six adored grandchildren, Michael, Elin, Laura, Martine, Shannon and Samuel. A memorial gathering and interment will be held at a later date. Our family would like to thank the many people who have helped Bob with loving care and compassion throughout his journey, in particular Williamsburg United Methodist Church Respite Program, Kindred Hospice, and Edgeworth Park at New Town. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer Disease Research or Williamsburg United Methodist Church Respite Program. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 11, 2020
