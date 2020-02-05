|
|
Robert Wayne Cox, 49, passed away on January 26, 2020. Robert worked in the construction industry for most of his career. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother Donald & Clara Cox, and his mother Donna Brubaker. He is survived by his daughter Sydney Cox, his brother Donald Cox (Jennifer), his sister Debbie Cox, his partner Donna Jones and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Feb 8 at 11:00 at Faith Fellowship in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The .
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020