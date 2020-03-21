|
Lieutenant Colonel Robert Whitfield Smith, USMC (Ret.), age 86, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia with his loving wife of 60 years, Gloria, and his son, Greg, at his side. Bob lived and died on his own terms and leaves his loving wife, two sons, a daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and countless friends and loved ones as his legacy. Bob's ashes will be interred at the Quantico National Cemetery. Services will be announced at a future date.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020