Roby J Nixon Jr. 1/1/1933-5/3/2019James City County - Roby Jefferson Nixon, Jr., 86, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019.He will be missed greatly as he was loved and respected by all that knew him.He leaves behind his wife of more than 61 years, Betty Richardson Nixon. His children are daughter Penny (John) Ozmon of Lanexa, VA, son Roby (Kenya) Nixon III of Williamstown, NJ, and son Jonathan (Tina) Nixon of Charleston, SC. His two brothers are Tommy and Jerry Nixon both of James City County.The center of his universe was his grandchildren and great grandchildren.His grandchildren are Johnny (Carissa) and Jeffery (Angela) Ozmon from Lanexa, VA, Shannon (Chris) Yurick and Stacey (Dion) Zucconi of Williamstown, NJ, Leah Nixon from Charleston, SC, and Samantha Nixon of Williamstown, NJ.His great grandchildren are Jake, Natalie, Nathan, Madison, and Bobby Ozmon of Lanexa, VA, Jacob and Jordynn Yurick, and Mason and Sophia Zucconi of Williamstown, NJ.He was a lifelong James City County resident. He worked with heavy construction equipment since age 15. During his time as a heavy equipment operator, he helped clear land for much of the Williamsburg area businesses and also helped build I64 and many other roadways throughout eastern Virginia.The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6PM-8PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 8 to May 15, 2019