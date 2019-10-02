Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Moloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger T. "Tim" Moloney


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodger T. Moloney "Tim", 76, of Williamsburg, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Tim was born on January 19, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Joseph and Willa Moloney. He served in the Navy for 21 years. He came out of bootcamp as a 3rd Class Petty Officer and retired as a Lt. Commander. He was stationed on the USS Wasp, USS Guadacanal, USS Intrepid, and USS Kennedy. He served in Vietnam, Moffit Field, VP-5, VC-8 and HS-11 squadrons. After retiring from the Navy, Tim went on to receive two patents and started three companies, Cactus Services, World Wide Marine, and Sandpiper. Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Willa Moloney; sisters, Mary Margaret Eckman Moloney, and Joan Barbara Leaver Moloney; and brother, Philip Moloney. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo Ellen Frick Moloney "Jo"; son, Timothy P. Moloney "Tim"; brother, James P. Moloney "Pat"; and sister, Judy Roberts Moloney. A mass will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with interment to follow at the columbarium. Memorial donations may be made in Tim's name to the . Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now