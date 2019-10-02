|
Rodger T. Moloney "Tim", 76, of Williamsburg, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Tim was born on January 19, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Joseph and Willa Moloney. He served in the Navy for 21 years. He came out of bootcamp as a 3rd Class Petty Officer and retired as a Lt. Commander. He was stationed on the USS Wasp, USS Guadacanal, USS Intrepid, and USS Kennedy. He served in Vietnam, Moffit Field, VP-5, VC-8 and HS-11 squadrons. After retiring from the Navy, Tim went on to receive two patents and started three companies, Cactus Services, World Wide Marine, and Sandpiper. Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Willa Moloney; sisters, Mary Margaret Eckman Moloney, and Joan Barbara Leaver Moloney; and brother, Philip Moloney. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo Ellen Frick Moloney "Jo"; son, Timothy P. Moloney "Tim"; brother, James P. Moloney "Pat"; and sister, Judy Roberts Moloney. A mass will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with interment to follow at the columbarium. Memorial donations may be made in Tim's name to the . Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019