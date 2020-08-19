1941-2020 On the first day of summer, June 20, 2020, Roger Neil Wallace, of Bedford, Massachusetts, and brother of Carol Wallace Sherman of Williamsburg, quietly took his leave of this bright blue marble for adventures beyond imagining. He was born on July 13, 1941, in Montclair, New Jersey, the son of Neil Merton Wallace, a West Point graduate and career army officer, and Eleanor Marguerite Seller, who had completed studies at the New York School of Fine and Applied Art. After completing undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering at MIT, he spent his career working in high tech companies in the Boston area. Early in his career, he was a member of the team which developed the communication system for the Apollo XI moonshot. His team had gathered to hear the astronauts call "Come in, Houston," and when Houston "came in," the cheers, hollering and general hubbub in the lab were truly electrifying. Roger's principal employers were Raytheon in Waltham and Lexington, Massachusetts, and Sanders in Nashua, New Hampshire. Sanders was acquired and divested several times during Roger's time there-Lockheed, Lockheed-Martin and BAE Systems. Roger commented that he'd worked for four different companies but kept the same office and phone number. At Raytheon, he met the love of his life, Mary Baughman, a technical editor who found his writing was so good it didn't need editing, and who noticed he always had two cartons of milk on his cafeteria lunch tray. Ever the achiever, Roger had earned a pilot's license and become part owner of a single-engine Cessna, flights on which were an important factor in his courtship of Mary. They shared forty years of happy marriage. In addition to his wife and sister, family members who will cherish having known Roger include Mary's brother and sister-in-law, John and Carol Baughman, of Frankfort, Kentucky; cousins with whom he spent much time during World War II-James Hunting Bennett, his best man, of Venice, Florida, and New York City, and Pamela Winton Gosner, of New Providence, New Jersey; his nephew and his wife, Stephen and Carey Baughman, of Indianapolis; his niece and her husband, Anne Baughman Spears and Tom Spears, of Cincinnati; and great-nieces Mara Hannah Baughman and Jaina Clio Baughman of Indianapolis. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. If you would like to be invited, send email to the Reverend John Gibbons, jgibbons@uubedford.org. For the subject line, use Roger Wallace Zoom service. Contributions in his memory to any of these organizationsß would please Roger: the American Cancer Society
, the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (689 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139-3302), or your favorite public radio or television station.