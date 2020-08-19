1/1
Roger Neil Wallace
1941 - 2020
1941-2020 On the first day of summer, June 20, 2020, Roger Neil Wallace, of Bedford, Massachusetts, and brother of Carol Wallace Sherman of Williamsburg, quietly took his leave of this bright blue marble for adventures beyond imagining. He was born on July 13, 1941, in Montclair, New Jersey, the son of Neil Merton Wallace, a West Point graduate and career army officer, and Eleanor Marguerite Seller, who had completed studies at the New York School of Fine and Applied Art. After completing undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering at MIT, he spent his career working in high tech companies in the Boston area. Early in his career, he was a member of the team which developed the communication system for the Apollo XI moonshot. His team had gathered to hear the astronauts call "Come in, Houston," and when Houston "came in," the cheers, hollering and general hubbub in the lab were truly electrifying. Roger's principal employers were Raytheon in Waltham and Lexington, Massachusetts, and Sanders in Nashua, New Hampshire. Sanders was acquired and divested several times during Roger's time there-Lockheed, Lockheed-Martin and BAE Systems. Roger commented that he'd worked for four different companies but kept the same office and phone number. At Raytheon, he met the love of his life, Mary Baughman, a technical editor who found his writing was so good it didn't need editing, and who noticed he always had two cartons of milk on his cafeteria lunch tray. Ever the achiever, Roger had earned a pilot's license and become part owner of a single-engine Cessna, flights on which were an important factor in his courtship of Mary. They shared forty years of happy marriage. In addition to his wife and sister, family members who will cherish having known Roger include Mary's brother and sister-in-law, John and Carol Baughman, of Frankfort, Kentucky; cousins with whom he spent much time during World War II-James Hunting Bennett, his best man, of Venice, Florida, and New York City, and Pamela Winton Gosner, of New Providence, New Jersey; his nephew and his wife, Stephen and Carey Baughman, of Indianapolis; his niece and her husband, Anne Baughman Spears and Tom Spears, of Cincinnati; and great-nieces Mara Hannah Baughman and Jaina Clio Baughman of Indianapolis. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. If you would like to be invited, send email to the Reverend John Gibbons, jgibbons@uubedford.org. For the subject line, use Roger Wallace Zoom service. Contributions in his memory to any of these organizationsß would please Roger: the American Cancer Society, the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (689 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139-3302), or your favorite public radio or television station.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Roger was one of my most memorable colleagues and favorite people at BAE. There was a group of 4-5 of us who walked faithfully at lunch every single day, regardless of weather, for several years. The conversations sometimes were work topics, but much more often than not were opportunities to get to know each other as people and not just BAE employees. I can tell you that Roger spoke at length about family gatherings at the lake that clearly meant so much to him. Despite a resume that I still can't put my head around, he NEVER bragged about any accomplishments or credentials. It took years for me to learn (from another colleague) that Roger had earned all his academic credentials at MIT. What I would really like to convey to you Mary and family is what a joy Roger was to work with, how professional, collaborative and kind, a great mentor. Roger was the "go to" guy whenever something needed to be done. I was in a finance position at the time I worked with Roger, and management correctly knew that cost proposals had to reviewed in detail by someone with a wide scope of technical expertise - and of course that meant Roger. I would "crunch the numbers", do the research, make recommendations on management reserve and contingency planning. Roger was more than willing to do any type of work himself, and I can remember on countless occasions pulling the more menial tasks away from him to free up his time for more technical concerns. Here is how I will always remember Roger: a kind soul, a big heart, curiosity about an incredible range of topics, a wonderful mentor, a gentleman and scholar of the highest caliber. I have had a variety of job titles and tasks at BAE but I can honestly tell you that working with Roger for as many years as I did are some of my absolute best memories. Roger knew I spoke French and studied French in college so I will conclude with "Adieu mon ami et merci beacoup." (Good bye my friend and thank you.)
Paula Moran
Coworker
July 7, 2020
So sad to hear of Roger's passing. I worked with him back in the early days of my career when he was making the world's best IMPATT diodes at Raytheon Research Division, and again later in both of our careers when he was characterizing the root causes of FET failures in an effort to increase device reliability at Raytheon and at Lockheed Sanders. He was a true, roll-up-the-sleeves and get-to-the-bottom-of-things type of engineer that I will remember fondly.
Linda Wagner
Coworker
July 6, 2020
I still remember being quite pleased, upon starting at BAE Systems, to once again be working with Roger. I had known him way back in Raytheon days. Always a true gentleman scientist.
Walter Fabian
Coworker
July 5, 2020
Roger was my first boss after college. I remember vividly that being used to professors, I called him Dr. Wallace for weeks, until he finally said "I may be twice your age, but not three times. Call me Roger." I learned a great deal from his words and actions there at the start of my career. And now I am three fourths his age, and he will never be older. Rest in peace.
Beverly Wrona Turchinetz
Coworker
July 1, 2020
The cousins, 1943
We were born to sisters, one month apart. Roger was my earliest friend, and I'm so glad we reconnected as adults. Miss you, Roger!
Pam Gosner
Family
