Roger was one of my most memorable colleagues and favorite people at BAE. There was a group of 4-5 of us who walked faithfully at lunch every single day, regardless of weather, for several years. The conversations sometimes were work topics, but much more often than not were opportunities to get to know each other as people and not just BAE employees. I can tell you that Roger spoke at length about family gatherings at the lake that clearly meant so much to him. Despite a resume that I still can't put my head around, he NEVER bragged about any accomplishments or credentials. It took years for me to learn (from another colleague) that Roger had earned all his academic credentials at MIT. What I would really like to convey to you Mary and family is what a joy Roger was to work with, how professional, collaborative and kind, a great mentor. Roger was the "go to" guy whenever something needed to be done. I was in a finance position at the time I worked with Roger, and management correctly knew that cost proposals had to reviewed in detail by someone with a wide scope of technical expertise - and of course that meant Roger. I would "crunch the numbers", do the research, make recommendations on management reserve and contingency planning. Roger was more than willing to do any type of work himself, and I can remember on countless occasions pulling the more menial tasks away from him to free up his time for more technical concerns. Here is how I will always remember Roger: a kind soul, a big heart, curiosity about an incredible range of topics, a wonderful mentor, a gentleman and scholar of the highest caliber. I have had a variety of job titles and tasks at BAE but I can honestly tell you that working with Roger for as many years as I did are some of my absolute best memories. Roger knew I spoke French and studied French in college so I will conclude with "Adieu mon ami et merci beacoup." (Good bye my friend and thank you.)

Paula Moran

Coworker