|
|
Ron L. Davis, 76, passed away on November 2, 2019 at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia surrounded by his family. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and a loving husband to his wife Betty Ann for over 51 years. Time with family and friends is what he enjoyed most. He lived life to the fullest, always embracing the value of friendship and supporting those closest to him. Born on February 25, 1943 in Thomasville, North Carolina, Ron was a graduate of Warwick High School and East Carolina College, where he obtained his Bachelors of Science Degree in Industrial Education. After working with a local architectural firm and as a designer at Newport News Shipbuilding for several years, he entered the homebuilding business. Ron worked as a building contractor for over 35 years before retiring. He was one of the first residential builders in Kingsmill, Governors Land, and Fords Colony, and was recognized during the height of his career as one of the premier custom homebuilders in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Holding positions of leadership in the Peninsula Jaycees, Peninsula Homebuilders Association (PHBA) and Peninsula Remodelers Council as well as serving as Treasurer of the PHBA, Ron had a passionate involvement in his trade. He was one of the initial founders and on the managing Board of Custom Builder Supply Co. in Williamsburg. Ron gave both personal time and financial support to various local charities and organizations. He gave generously over the years to the National Charcot Marie Tooth Association for research on CMT. He was a member of Williamsburg Presbyterian Church and a past Member of James City County Rotary club. He was very proud of his entire family and their accomplishments. He enjoyed watching the grandchildren grow and to be able to help them with whatever advice he could. Ron was a kind, gentle, compassionate soul who touched the lives of so many through his selfless and caring actions. He also had a wonderful sense of humor that brightened the lives of everyone who knew him. He loved entertaining, boating in the James River, golfing with friends, and playing the harmonica. He and his wife enjoyed many seasons at their winter home in Florida, which were some of the happiest years of his life. Ron is survived by his wife, Betty Ann, his two daughters Ann Fairchild and Sharon Mitchell, his two son-in-laws Sam Fairchild and J.B. Mitchell, and his four grandchildren Connor and Charlotte Mitchell and Paige and Lauren Fairchild. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cleo P. Davis Stokes. Services will be held at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 8, 2019. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Charcot Marie Tooth Association at www.cmtausa.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019