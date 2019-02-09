Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the residence
Ronald D. Brown

Ronald D. Brown Obituary
Williamsburg-The long goodbye is over. Ronald D. Brown passed on February 5, 2019. Born in Phoenix City, AL, Ronald later became an aeronautical engineer with NACA and NASA. He graduated from Auburn University and University of Virginia. He was active in many sports including golf, skiing and bikingRonald leaves behind his wife and caretaker, Suzanne and her son, Richard, who was her right hand; Ronald's son, Alan Brown and wife Bobbi; grandaughter, Mandoline; daughter, Sharon L. Brown and Suzanne's daughter Kim Whaley (Tom) and grandsons, Hunter and Mason.The family will receive friends at the residence Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 to 4. Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News assisted with arrangements.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019
