Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Ronald Louis "Ronnie" Palmer, 64, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully after a long, courageous battle with cancer on September 23, 2019, while surrounded by his loved ones. Ronnie was a man of many talents. He loved handcrafting quilts, photography, technology and was an exceptional woodworker. He especially enjoyed gardening and creating beautiful spaces for all to enjoy for which he received numerous awards. He loved nature, being outdoors and all animals. He was also raised in the Lebanon Church of Christ where he was baptized. Ronnie was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends. He had a big heart, a kind spirit and was the most loyal friend to those fortunate enough to have known him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. On many occasions Ronnie shared how thankful he was for the kind and compassionate care he received from Dr. David Powell, Dr. Lei Chen, Dr. Ravi Srivastava and Dr. Charles Seager. He felt blessed to have met all of the wonderful nurses who became his friends from the Davita Dialysis Center and Virginia Oncology Associates. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvie Frances Palmer. He is survived by his loving mother, Irmgard W. Palmer. Other survivors include his brothers Arnold H. Palmer, Frances A. Palmer; and his sister, Ruth P. Morehead; nieces Christine Delo, Jennifer Leonard and Jessica Cash; nephews Sean Morehead, Alex Morehead and Andrew Palmer. Ronnie was employed with Lawson Enterprises for over 20 years and will always be remembered and loved by his Lawson Family. Gretchen was Ron's loyal Australian Shepherd, who brought him much love and joy and was by his side for the last ten years. A viewing will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heritage Humane Society of Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
