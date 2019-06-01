Ron passed peacefully at home on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Ron is preceded in death by his parents Ervin D. Baker and Edna Fortner Baker, and his brother William Baker. Born in Deposit, NY, he spent his formative years growing up in Nicholson, PA with his four brothers. It was in Nicholson that he met the love of his life Judy Crock. Ron joined the Navy after high school and after his discharge, graduated from Penn State University. After living in PA, NY and NJ, he and his wife retired to Williamsburg, VA. Ron is survived by his devoted wife Judith Baker; Loving children Rich Baker (Laurie) and Holly Wilding (Michael); grandchildren Ryan Wilding (Allison); Morgan, Kendall and Emily Baker; great-granddaughter Emma; Brothers Ervin (Shirley); Jerry (Nancy); Clark (Karen); and sister-in-law Sharon Baker. Ron was a testament of determination to overcome whatever life throws at you. He continuously fought for time to be with his wife and family. He was great at playing cards, telling bad jokes, and trying to make people smile. He was loved by many and is already greatly missed. His family is grateful he is no longer struggling and they so appreciate all members of his incredible care team who have shared their time and talent in providing him with such loving care before continuing his journey with the Lord. A memorial service is planned for June 10 at 2 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or . Published in Virginia Gazette from June 1 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary