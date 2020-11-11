1/1
Ross William Payne Jr.
1934 - 2020
Ross William Payne, Jr., born September 22, 1934 in Upperville, VA, passed away on November 8, 2020. Ross was preceded in death by his parents Ross W. Payne, Sr. and Virginia Hinson Payne; his brother, Josh Payne; beloved wives, Ann Nottingham Payne and Barbara King Payne. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years Sylvia; his son, Andrew William Payne (Wayne Ramsey); daughter, Kimberly Payne Macon (Richard); and granddaughters Margaret, Catherine and Sophia Macon; son, Nicolai Sager (Ezmeralda); daughter, Larissa Sager; grandson Alexander Sager, and granddaughter Layla Sager. He retired after 25 years as a District Manager with State Farm Insurance. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering with the Colonial Capital Kiwanis Club for 40+ years, delivering for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed preparing meals for home bound friends, sharing his homemade applesauce, and Gardening. After serving in the US Army in Germany, he graduated from American University, and later earned his CLU Designation. To view the private service, please join us via livestream on November 21, 2020 at 11:00am at mywpc.com/streaming. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, Colonial Capital Kiwanis Club or Williamsburg Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
mywpc.com/streaming
November 10, 2020
Ross was a great person and will be missed by his family , and his many friends . I was lucky to call him a friend . He will be missed by his family and friends . May God bless Sylvia and his family .
Bob and Diane Bryant
Friend
