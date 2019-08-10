|
|
Roy Franklin Potter, 87, of Lanexa, Va., formerly of Hopewell, Va. passed away Thursday, August 08, 2019. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved spending time with his family. Roy was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years; Esther Virginia Potter, and his daughter; Carol Worley. Roy is survived by his daughter, Esther Thielbar (John); his son, Henry Lange (Claretta); nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held 12:30 PM on Monday, August 12 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. Memorial donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019