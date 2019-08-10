Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Franklin Potter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Franklin Potter Obituary
Roy Franklin Potter, 87, of Lanexa, Va., formerly of Hopewell, Va. passed away Thursday, August 08, 2019. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved spending time with his family. Roy was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years; Esther Virginia Potter, and his daughter; Carol Worley. Roy is survived by his daughter, Esther Thielbar (John); his son, Henry Lange (Claretta); nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held 12:30 PM on Monday, August 12 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. Memorial donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now