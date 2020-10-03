"Fair winds and following seas. Shipmate, you stand relieved; we have the watch." Russell Hugh Van Brimer lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on September 29, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1930 in Perrysburg, Ohio to J. Donald and Grace (Hause) Van Brimer. One of Hugh's favorite bragging rights was that he shared a birthday with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Hugh lived a full and energetic life and served as an inspiration in optimism and kindness to all. If you met Hugh at a party or event, you knew for certain that he was completely engaged and listening to everything you said, because he was truly interested in learning more about everyone he met. He was an explorer of all aspects of the world. His passion was sailing and he owned 5 different sailboats throughout his life, the first of which he built himself. A lover of history, he would read constantly, and trips to any museum with Hugh would become all day odysseys during which his family would be waiting in the car while he read EVERY sign and inscription. Travel was a joy for both Jane and Hugh and they managed to get to every one of the 7 continents, taking gorgeous photos, collecting memories and Hugh adding to his ever growing "Bird Watching Life List". While not traveling or sailing, Hugh enjoyed puttering at his workbench in the basement, jigsaw puzzles, playing endless rounds of golf, telling bad jokes, competing at corn hole and bocce ball. His collection of tacky ties always added an element of hilarity to any family gathering. Hugh's career was every bit as dynamic and successful as his personal life. After growing up in Monroe, Michigan, he graduated from Western Michigan University and went on to serve for 3-½ years in the US Navy during the Korean War before serving in the Naval Reserves for 23 years, eventually promoted to the position of Captain before retirement. He married his wife of 64 years, Jane Winn, in 1956 in the Washington, DC National Cathedral. He began his working life as an Instrument Engineer with Libbey-Owens-Ford in Toledo, Ohio. Daughter Erica was born in Toledo and soon after, Hugh took a position with the Mead Paper Company in Chillicothe, Ohio as manager of instrument design and the physics lab. Son Hugh Winn arrived in 1961 and the family spent 12 happy years in Chillicothe. In 1972, Hugh was promoted to the position of Vice President of Mead DIJIT in Dayton, Ohio and the family moved to Oakwood. At DIJIT, Hugh and his team were leaders in the development and design of high speed ink jet printing systems. In 2013, Hugh was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Physics Department of Western Michigan University. In 1979, he accepted a position with the Exxon Corporation to manage a startup division developing high speed ink jet printers. Leaving his beloved state of Ohio, he moved the family to Southbury, CT and continued his career by purchasing the assets of this division and starting Trident International, expanding his ink jet printing footprint to develop, manufacture and sell these systems all over the world. Hugh holds more than 15 US patents, and his company is publicly traded. At retirement, Hugh and Jane moved to Williamsburg, VA where they lived a rich life of many, many friends, many parties, boating, golfing, travel and volunteerism. Hugh was an usher at Bruton Parish church, an active volunteer with the Jamestown Settlement and the Virginia Living Museum. He was currently serving on the board of the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra. Hugh was a member of the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #6 AF & AM, and had been an active member in that brotherhood since 1952. He served as President of the Williamsburg Shrine Club and was a member of the Shrine Khedive Temple in Chesapeake, VA. Hugh was also a member of the Middle Plantation Club and co-founder of the Williamsburg Wit and Wisdom Chowder Society. He is survived by his wife Jane; his daughter, Erica Goldfarb (Adam) of Charlottesville, VA; and his son, Winn Van Brimer (Kim) of Little Rock, Arkansas. He leaves four grandchildren, Natalie Sosnowski, Danielle Peterson, Daniel Riddle and Hannah Van Brimer; great grandsons, Julian Sosnowski, Dylan and James Riddle; and great granddaughter, Reagan Peterson. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Sarah Goldfarb. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hugh's memory can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 (www.lustgarten.org
