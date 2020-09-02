Ruth L. Simpson, 88, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and servant of god went to her greater glory with her lord Jesus Christ on August 28, 2020. She was born to Arnold and Dorothy Kinder on September 26, 1931 in South Charleston, West Virginia. She spent her younger years growing up in West Virginia with her parents and sister, Betty J. Rowsey. She was crowned Miss Black Eagle of South Charleston high school in 1949. She met the love of her life, Eugene L. Simpson, on a blind date and they were married February 10,1951. They started their life together living in South Charleston, WV, later moving to Yorktown, VA., and then settling in Williamsburg, VA, where they raised 3 children, Lee Ann, Tim and Beth. Ruth worked for Williamsburg-James City County schools in various positions before retiring from Lafayette high school in 1996. She was actively involved in the community, especially the life of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Her servant heart was devoted to the prosperity and growth of the church. She acted in various positions on the church board, was a past president and current member of the United Methodist Women's group. She was a member of the Suzanna Wesley circle and the circle leader for the Williamsburg Landing circle. The bi-yearly Bazaar was a labor of love that she generously ran and helped plan through the years. She could be seen every Sunday in her Aldersgate Sunday school class. She was a current board member for Respite Care and an active PEO member since 1992. While she valued her community life, nothing came before her family. She beamed with pride about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's accomplishments. She always put her family first and would encourage, lend an ear, laugh, cry and take care of them whenever needed. Ruth will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her. Ruth is survived by her husband, Eugene L. Simpson; Son, Timothy L. Simpson and Karen Nutter; daughters, Beth S. Jones, and Lee Ann Ripley; grandchildren, Ashley and Daniel Roland, Stephanie Jones, Travis and Kristy Simpson, Casey Simpson, Ryan Ripley, Krystle Ripley, Heather and Stacey Burney, and Alexis and William Sorensen; and great-grandchildren, Vincent, Mavren, and Novaleigh Sorensen, Aubrey Burney, Hudson Roland, and Rhema Simpson. A visitation will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg from 6-8pm on Thursday, September 3rd. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ruth Simpson to Williamsburg United Methodist Church at 500 Jamestown Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
