Ruth Schwerha Lasko, 89, died on the morning of July 30th, 2019 of renal failure at Commonwealth Senior Living in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born December 28, 1929 in McKeesport, PA, the second child of Helen Ella and Rudolph Robert Schwerha of Donora, Pennsylvania. Ruth received a B.S. degree in Physical Education from Pennsylvania State University (State College, PA) then completed the certificate program in Physical Therapy at Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, OH). She enjoyed a long career as a Physical Therapist, first in Winsted, CT and later in Williamsburg, VA. In 1996, she was elected as Employee of the Year by the Virginia Home Health Care Association. Of her many interests, Ruth was very active in the music ministry at St. Bede parish in Williamsburg, acting variously as Choir Director, Handbell Choir member and Producer of the parish Variety Shows and Madrigal Christmas events. In addition, for many years she was a member of the Williamsburg Choral Guild, Williamsburg Women's Chorus and the Sanctuary Ringers. Ruth is survived by a sister, two daughters, four sons, fourteen grandchildren and one nephew. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Lasko, and her parents, Helen and Rudolph Schwerha. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bede Parish, Williamsburg, VA on September 3, 2019.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019