|
|
Sadie Sarver Glass went to her heavenly home March 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Glass; daughter Sandy Sarver Parker; sons, Ricky Sarver, Timmy Sarver, and Danny Salyer; and brother, Bubby Sarver.She is survived by her daughter, Karen Salyer West (James); sisters, Janet Felty Lambert (Miles), Pearl and Mary Ann Hagy (Raymond); and brother, Dennis Sarver. She also leaves a daughter-in-law Tammy Sarver Rojek (Fred), also a brother and sister in Christ, Gloria and Moe Pruneau. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.Services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at World Outreach Worship Center Church, 1233 Shields Road, Newport News, VA starting at 10 AM, visitation and memorial service. Interment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Williamsburg, VA.Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019