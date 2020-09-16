Sally Morgan Hancock, age 92, of El Dorado, AR, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born on October 4, 1927, to Fredrick D. and Lillian R. Sasse Morgan in Syracuse, NY. She graduated from Salem (MA) Hospital School of Nursing with an RN as a member of the WWII Nurse Cadet Corps. In her final year of nurses training, Sally met her future husband Art who was a Search & Rescue pilot stationed in Salem. They were married at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, MA in 1948. Sally and Art were stationed around the U.S. and Canada during his career in the Coast Guard. After retiring to Brewster, MA for 8 years, they moved to Williamsburg, VA, where they lived for 30 years while enjoying yearly family summer vacations in Brewster, MA. Sally moved to El Dorado in 2016 and was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 60 years, Capt. Arthur Hancock, USCG. Survivors include daughter Susan Hancock Tucker (Larry) of El Dorado, AR; son Arthur "Skip" Hancock, Jr. (Lucy) of Hingham, MA; sister Mercy "Mandy" Brewer (John) of Longboat Key, FL; grandchildren Amanda Tucker Juarez (Jose) and their children Luke, Lilly, and Lennon; Emily Tucker Benton (Matt) and son William; Patricia Tucker Barksdale (Spenser) and son Austin; Charles Arthur Hancock (Austin); and William Robert Hancock (Cori). Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Young's Funeral Directors. A private burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 512 Champagnolle Rd., El Dorado, AR 71730, Bruton Parish Episcopal Church, 201 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg, VA 23185, Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Rd, Orleans, MA 02653, or Life Touch Hospice, 2301 Champagnolle Road, El Dorado, AR 71730. Condolences may be made online at www.youngsfuneralhome.com