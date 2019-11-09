|
Sandra Jane Garrett Wishart passed away in Williamsburg, VA, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 82. Sandy was a loving wife and mother of two children. Sandy was born on July 12, 1937 in Snow Hill, MD. On September 8, 1960, she married Thomas T. Wishart, a recent U.S. Naval Academy graduate. Sandy received a Bachelor of Education from Towson State Teacher's college and a Master of Special Education from Marymount. She taught for years in public school systems in Maryland and Virginia. As a member of a Navy family, she was very involved in various civic and church groups in many locations where the family lived. The focus of Sandy's life was her family and maintaining a loving household for their 59 years of marriage. Sandy is survived by her husband (Tom), children (Amy and Christopher) and their families. Not to mention four grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and a great-granddaughter who shares her name, Sandra Rose Wishart. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ethel Garrett and only brother, Clarence Garrett. A Memorial Service is planned at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, VA, on 18 November at 1:00pm. Inurnment is planned at the USNA columbarium on 2 December at 11:00 am. Bucktrout Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019