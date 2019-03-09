Sandra Kay McMahon of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Her four daughters were by her side. She is survived by her children: Maura, Kimberly (Darby), Meggan (Colm) and Kelly (Peter), her grandchildren: Joe, Tommy, James P, Andrew, Aisling, Grace, Charlie, Rainey and James O. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas M. McMahon.Born in Fountain County, Indiana, Sandy was the eldest of three children. She was the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a degree in Spanish from Indiana University. She also studied abroad in both Mexico and Spain and earned a masters degree from Middlebury College.Sandy's lifelong love of travel served her well, first as a Pan Am stewardess and later, as she joined Tom and their daughters on his many overseas assignments. She loved exploring all the places they lived in, visiting and immersing herself in the local customs and cuisines. There was nothing Sandy couldn't do once she put her mind to it. She learned to sew the latest fashions, was an accomplished artist, tennis player, and dedicated family archivist. She was strong, kind, generous, a wonderful listener and dearly adored and loved by her family. She is profoundly missed. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary