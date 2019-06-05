Sarah M. Miller passed away on June 3, 2019. Sarah was born on May 26, 1932 in Williamsburg. She was the daughter of the late Quincy and Sadie Guilliams.She is preceded in Death by her loving husband Charles T. Miller and her beloved son James "Jimmy "Jones.She is survived by her three daughters; Sue Jones Tuftee (Dave), Betsy Lippert (Neil), Jennifer Ryan and daughter in law Debbie Jones; Six grandchildren, Robin Mogle (Mark), Ashley Clayton, Annie Stuppy (Dave), Daniel Clayton, Courtney Lippert and Zackery Lippert and five great grandchildren, Quincy Hinrichs, Jameson Stuppy, Sarah Mogle, Rory Mogle and Norah Mogle. Sarah was an avid gardener and an excellent cook. She spent many summers canning and freezing her garden vegetables. She enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and spoiling her grandchildren. She held many titles in her life including being a meat cutter and selling Avon. Her most rewarding job being a stay at home mom and homemaker.The family would like to give a very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Morningside who took such wonderful care of her and also to her Hospice care team. The family will be having a private gathering at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you go out and enjoy an ice cream cone with a loved one.Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Virginia Gazette from June 5 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary