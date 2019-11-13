|
Ed was born on July 29, 1935 in Cedartown, Georgia. He passed away on November 5, 2019 with his wife, daughter and grandson at his side. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Jewell Fox; brother, Norman Fox; and son-in-law, Billy Brady. Survived by his wife Carol of 29 years; daughter, Patra Fox Brady (David Shearin) of Farmville, VA; grandson, Ryan Patrick Brady of Newport News, VA; sister, Sandra Brown (Jim Maddocks); sister-in-law, Priscilla Fox, both of Pennsville, NJ; nephew, Jeff Brown (Brooke); three great nephews of Tampa, FL; stepson, Burt Parks of Kennesaw, GA; stepson, Craig Dimeler (Lilia) of Madison, AL; stepdaughter, Glenda Dimeler of Carrollton, VA; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Fritsch (Daniel); and grandsons, James and Jacob of Charles Town, WV. Ed served over 26 years in the US Army Military Police Corp at various state side assignments, a tour in Germany, three tours in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. Throughout his military career, he was awarded the Sharpshooter Badge, Bronze Star medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Overseas Services Bars (2), Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Army Good Conduct Medal (8th Award), Meritorious Service Medal, Overseas Service, Army Service and NCO Professional Development ribbons, Army Achievement Medal Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Army Commendation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal w/Bronze Star. After his military retirement in 1988 at Fort Drum, NY, Ed served as a Deputy Sheriff for the York County Sheriff's Department for 14 years. Ed and Carol really liked to travel and some of their many trips included five trips to Ireland, two cross country trips, and Seattle, to name a few. One of Ed's favorite travel destinations was MacDill AFB in Tampa, FL. He enjoyed reading and his main interest was American History. The highlight of his week was Wednesday morning breakfast at the USCG training center with his retired friends. They called themselves "The Table of Wisdom". Ed was a longtime member of the DAV Chapter 13 in Yorktown, VA, where he formed strong friendships with all the members. He was also a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Norge, VA. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, November 15 at the Nelsen Funeral Home located at 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 12 pm at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:00 am. Burial with full military honors will take place at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188 or the National Museum United States Army, 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019