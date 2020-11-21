1/1
Sheila Ann Meyers
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Ann Meyers, 77, loving and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on November 17, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Sheila was born on January 19, 1943 to John and Enid Bunker in Maidenhead, England, where the family had been relocated, because of the Blitz, from Upper Norwood, a south London Suburb. When the war ended, the family returned to their home, where Sheila was soon joined by a brother, Ian. She graduated from an English public school, Croydon High School, one of the original Girls' Day School Trust Schools. Despite her academic success at CHS, a university education at the time was not open to her, and she chose to leverage her studies in French with secretarial training. She went to Paris, where she worked for Total Oil, working exclusively in French. In Paris, in December 1962, she met her husband-to-be, Terry Meyers, when the two happened to take rooms in the same pension, at 63, Blvd. de Beauséjour. Though Terry was supposedly studying at the Sorbonne, as the spring went on, the two concentrated their time on the study of contemporary French culture through an immersion in cafés, sight-seeing, museums, and discos. The two parted in June 1963, but soon realized how deeply in love they were. In 1964 Sheila came to New York City, and then to Washington DC, where she worked for the World Bank. In 1965, after marrying Terry at the start of his junior year in college, Sheila moved to Appleton, Wisconsin. Houdini's greatest escape is said to be when he left Appleton, and Sheila agreed, working for an insurance agency whose owner down the road headed up the John Birch Society. One of her co-workers complimented her on how well she spoke English for being a foreigner. Pregnant with their daughter, Deborah, Sheila moved to Chicago in 1967, where she worked for the public relations office of the University of Chicago, helping to support the family through Terry's graduate studies. In 1970, the family moved to Williamsburg, where a son, Blake, was soon born. Sheila continued to work, as a secretary in the William and Mary Biology Dept., even as she began studying towards her BA, in French from the College, Class of 1978. Finishing her degree, Sheila was licensed as a real estate agent, beginning at Murphy and McCardle, a career that led to local prominence both for her success in sales and for her leadership in the local Board of Realtors, where she held a number of posts. She received many awards for sales and for professional accomplishments both from the companies for which she worked and from her fellow Realtors. Sheila was a 50- year member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry and was active for a number of years in the Altar Guild. She greatly enjoyed her involvement with the Christopher Wren Association in both the French and the Italian Tables. Sheila was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lucy Boyle. She is survived by her father-in-law, Burt Meyers; by her husband; by her children and their spouses and children (Timothy Boyle and Maura, and Graziana Taramino and Camilla); by her brother Ian and sister-in-law, Sue, and their children, Claire and Matthew, and their families. A service and interment of ashes at St. Martin's will be held when circumstances allow. No flowers please. Memorial contributions, if wished, may be sent to St. Martin's, 1333 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg 23185. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 20, 2020
What a beautiful life and admirably-navigated life story, full of the hardest things and the easiest. Our hearts are with you.
Jennifer Baker
November 20, 2020
Thank you for writing the wonderful history of Sheila’s life. It brings a smile to remember why we enjoyed being with her. She will always be alive in our hearts!
Susan Spellman
Friend
November 20, 2020
She was the Queen of Real Estate. One of my early mentors and role models. The consummate professional. I enjoyed learning of her history prior to becoming a Realtor. May peace be with the family.
Nan Piland
November 20, 2020
My condolences to the family- Shelia was truly a lovely lady inside and out.
Charlotte Jones
November 20, 2020
LAURA ANDRSON
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Intrepid Hospice would like to extend their deepest sympathy to the family of Sheila Meyers and to thank you for allowing us to care for Mrs. Meyers during her time of illness. May God bless you, give you peace and comfort during this time and beyond. Our prayers are with you.
Rev. Cheryl K. Robinson
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
I am heartbroken to hear of thedeath ofmyfriend Sheila. She was a great person, colleague and friend. She believed in moving forward no matter the obstacles and did everything to overcome them. She was always ready with encouragement and comfort for her colleagues and friends!
Sheila loved her family and shared with pride thejoy they brought her! Herhusband, children, and grandchildren werethe light of her life! Her husband Terry was the love of her life and he devotedly cared for Sheila to the very end!
Dina Lobo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved