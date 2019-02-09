|
Sherry Lynn Johnson, born 11/14/1955 in Iaeger, WV, left this world on 01/23/2019. Sherry was predeceased by her doting father, James Stapleton. Left behind to cherish her memory are a beloved husband, Joe Johnson, mother, Florine Stapleton, brothers Ronald (Kathy) Mills, Sonny (Kalani) Stapleton, sister Bertha Epperson, devoted daughter Tracy and son-in-law Michael Hansbrough, granddaughters Alyssa and Madysen Hansbrough, great grandson Kolton, and a host of nieces and nephews.Sherry lived her life dedicated to her family. When she wasn't traveling to visit family or vacationing with the kids, she was busy shopping, creating beautiful pieces of glass art, or hunting down the passwords to one of her many hacked Facebook accounts. She loved spending summers with her granddaughters and nothing brought her more joy than achieving the title of "Gigi".On February 16, friends and family are invited to remember the life of Sherry at Williamsburg Christian Church, 200 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg at 1 o'clock in the afternoon.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019