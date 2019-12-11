|
Shirley A. Smith, 84, of Williamsburg,passed away on December 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Allen A. Smith. Mrs. Smith is survived by;sons, Jonathan A. Smith, Sr. (Kami) and Stuart C. Smith (Leslie); grandchildren,Jordan Smith, Jonathan A. Smith, Jr., Jack Gobel and John Gobel and sibling Louis Mahone. Mrs. Smith was an accomplished Registered Nurse and a member of Wellspring United Methodist Church. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00AM at Williamsburg Memorial Park. To share online condolences with the family please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to in Shirley's Honor.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019