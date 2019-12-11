Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Williamsburg Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Smith Obituary
Shirley A. Smith, 84, of Williamsburg,passed away on December 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Allen A. Smith. Mrs. Smith is survived by;sons, Jonathan A. Smith, Sr. (Kami) and Stuart C. Smith (Leslie); grandchildren,Jordan Smith, Jonathan A. Smith, Jr., Jack Gobel and John Gobel and sibling Louis Mahone. Mrs. Smith was an accomplished Registered Nurse and a member of Wellspring United Methodist Church. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00AM at Williamsburg Memorial Park. To share online condolences with the family please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to in Shirley's Honor.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -