On May 26, 2020, after a life well-lived, Dr. Stanley Dominick Hollis, DDS (93) of Williamsburg, Virginia walked through Heaven's gates into the waiting arms of our Lord. Stan passed away at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family. Stan was born October 15, 1926, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania to Stanley T. Hollis and Rose Corradini Hollis. When Stan was only seven years old, his beloved mother Rose passed away. He and his sister Althea were lovingly raised by their maternal grandparents, "Nono" Damanio and "Nona" Marina (Martini) Corradini, who were a major influence throughout Stan's life. The Corradinis had nine children and Stan's aunts and uncles became his big brothers and sisters. Stan was their little "Buddy" and called such his whole life by his Pennsylvania family. In his youth Stan enjoyed hunting with his uncles and later in life, with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, ice skating, music, and bowling. He often mentioned that he was one strike away from a perfect score of 300. Stan was graduated from Hazleton Senior High School in 1944 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945. He served at Indian Town Gap, PA and Fort Lewis, WA before being honorably discharged in 1946. In 1950, he was graduated with a BS in biology with the first graduating class of King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Stan often spoke about King's and the rigorous academic reputation the school maintained. He attended Georgetown University Dental School, graduating in 1954 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) and established his dental practice that year in Northwest Washington, DC. He was a skilled, patient, and gentle dentist and was loved by his many patients. Stan was an Associate Professor at Georgetown University Dental School for 25 years in the Crown and Bridge Department, teaching dental students in their sophomore year. He retired from dentistry in 1987 to enjoy life in McLean, VA. Stan was a parishioner of St. John's Catholic Church in McLean for over 50 years and later a parishioner of St. Bede in Williamsburg. He was a 3rd Degree in the Knights of Columbus. In 1952, Stan met his college roommate's sister, Jean Clare Larkin, and it was love at first sight. They were married on April 4, 1953 in Mock Chunk, PA and moved to Washington, DC, while he finished dental school at Georgetown University. In 1958 as the family grew, they purchased a home in McLean, VA, where Stan and his wife raised their five children. Stan and Jean were married for 44 years until his darling passed away on June 15, 1997, after a long illness. Stan remained in the family home until 2010, and after spending time with family, moved to Brookdale Chambrel of Williamsburg. He resided there for almost 10 years, until April 2020, when he moved to his daughter Denise's home in Williamsburg. Stan was a loving and compassionate father to his five children. Left to cherish his memories and retell his wonderful stories are his daughter Gail and her husband Gene Perricone of Orlando, FL; daughter Denise and her husband Jim Nugent of Williamsburg, VA; son Thomas and his wife Cathy Hollis of Junction City, KS; son Gregory and his wife Jennifer Hollis of Richmond, VA; and daughter Nicole and her husband Brian Phillips of Williamsburg, VA. He is survived by thirteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two very special nieces, many cousins, and his Aunt Rena Corradini Dallachiesa. Stan Hollis was preceded in death by his wife Jean, his sister Althea and her husband Fred Deeb, and eight of his aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA on Thursday, June 4 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at 9:30 AM on Friday, June 5 at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA. Burial at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA will follow the service. For the protection of yourself and others, guests will be asked to wear face coverings at both the visitation and service. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 30, 2020.