Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Park East at The Governor's Land at Two Rivers
2711 Two Rivers Road
Williamsburg, VA
Steven Arnold Merril


1942 - 2019
Steven Arnold Merril Obituary
Steven Arnold Merril, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on August 15, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Arthur and Martha Merril. Steve was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Suitland, MD. He graduated from William and Mary in 1964, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He served in the Army in Vietnam from 1965-1966. He attended American University Law School, and joined the Commonwealth's Attorney office in Fairfax, VA where he was an assistant before becoming Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney. He went into private practice as a trial attorney in 1982 until retiring to Williamsburg in 2016. He was an avid sports fan and golfer. Steve is survived by his wife of 51 years, Catherine Runnels Merril (Kay); son, Steven A Merril, Jr. and wife Michele; daughter, Catherine Clawson and husband Pete of Williamsburg, VA; and five grandchildren, Charlie, Marty and Mick Clawson and Victoria and Daniel Merril; and a brother, Dr. Carl Merril and his wife Alice of Bethesda, MD. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. Park East at The Governor's Land at Two Rivers, 2711 Two Rivers Road, Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to William & Mary Foundation "In memory of Steve Merril" care of the Tribe Club, P.O. Box 399, Williamsburg, VA 23187 or a . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
