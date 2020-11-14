On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Steven G. Kojcsich, 68, after a very brief illness, gently passed away due to complications from Hodgkin's Lymphoma, at Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, VA surrounded by family. He was born in Washington, DC on July 13, 1952 to John and Gloria Loftus Kojcsich. The family relocated to Williamsburg a few short years later. Steve graduated from Christopher Newport University with a bachelor's degree in Economics. Steve went on to have a long career at Colonial Williamsburg's Hospitality Division with more than 25 years of service in various positions. He was best known as "Mr. K" with his fellow associates. After retirement, he joined Sharon with assistance in her business, Curves for Women, as a behind the scenes guy doing maintenance, servicing the equipment, cleaning, IT specialist guru and the best holiday decorator. The ladies called him "Mr. Curves." Steve is survived by his wife, Sharon, who has lost the love of her life and her best friend; mother, Gloria Loftus Kojcsich of West Point, VA; mother-in-law, Iris Smith Lytton of Radford, VA; daughters, Cindi Kojcsich Wilson of Glen Burnie, MD and Kristy Kojcsich and her companion Craig of Lafayette, CO; son, Jason Poythress of Williamsburg, VA; grandchildren, Brooke Wilson of Romulus, MI, Xavior Wilson of Reno, NV, Joshua Poythress of Williamsburg, VA and Graeson Anne Poythress of Williamsburg, VA; brothers, John (Vicky) of Winston Salem, NC, Christopher of Springfield, VA and Tom of Richmond, VA; and his beloved pets, Spencer (his dog) and Smokey (his cat). He was predeceased by his father, John Kojcsich; and father-in-law, Lawrence Lytton. He had a deep love for his family, friends and the OBX where we vacationed and built a second home for year round getaways. The family wishes to thank the 5th floor ICU Oncology nurses and staff for their loving care, especially Christine, and the two Brittanys that were with us on his final day. Due to Covid-19, a Remembrance Service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
