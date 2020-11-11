Susan Juanita Lawson, who touched the lives of all who knew her, passed away peacefully at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center on November 05, 2020 after a very long battle with a chronic illness. Susan, also known as "Bug" or "Buggy", was born on July 21, 1961 in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Winstead, and much loved grandparents, aunts, and uncles. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and went on to work in a variety of different positions within the medical field beginning at Williamsburg Community Hospital and retiring from Sentara Williamsburg Comprehensive Breast Center, where she was a Bone Densitometry Technologist. She was passionate about her job, the people she served, and loved her coworkers dearly. Susan is survived by her husband and rock, Ken Lawson; her children, Brittany Lawson, Jeremy Lawson, Reyna, Savannah, and Georgia. She also leaves father, Glenn Winstead; her twin sisters, Dorothy Wing and husband Richard and son Sam, Lynn Winstead and daughter Karen; brother, Wes Winstead; as well as cousins Debbie Holland, George Mahone, Bob Bryan and their families; and Godsons Justin Middleton and Donovan Palmer, to cherish her memory. Visitation will be held on November 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, Virginia. A Graveside Service will be held on November 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 809 South Henry Street, Williamsburg, Virginia, and officiated by Scott Salsman, from James River Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
