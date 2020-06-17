Susan Kroft Bryhn passed away June 11, at Brookdale Chambrell Williamsburg, where she had been a resident for six years. She was 98 years old. Susan was born on October 16, 1921, at her family's farm in Winamac, Indiana, to Arthur K Kroft and Jessie C Kroft. She completed her early education in a one-room school house just down the road from her home. She attended Ball State Teachers' College (now Ball State University). It was there that she met her future husband, George William (Bill) Bryhn. She received her degree and teaching certificate in home economics and physical education. Susan taught school in Indiana until the end of the WWII. When Bill returned from the South Pacific, she met him in New Orleans where they married. They spent several years in Lakeland, Florida, where they taught school and owned orange and grapefruit groves. In 1954 Susan and Bill moved to Williamsburg, where they built their lives together as entrepreneurs, managing and operating Motel Rochambeau, the White Lion Motel, Susie's Bake Shop, and two Magic Wash laundromats. Susan's many interests included gardening, sewing, arts and crafts, culinary arts, physical fitness, travel, and volunteering as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader. She was a member of Bruton Parish Church and Beta Sigma Phi. Her patient teaching skills were appreciated by her children, their friends, and her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara B Gambrell (Richard White) of Williamsburg and Rebecca B Hill (Dolph Hill, deceased) of Aiken, SC, a son, David W Bryhn (Diane Johnson) of Williamsburg, one brother, Henry Kroft (Karen Kroft) and four grandchildren, Jonathan Chalkley (Jordan Chalkley), Adam Chalkley, Hunter Chalkley (Tamara Smith), and Jessica Bryhn. Jess was at her side, holding her hand, when she passed. Susan/Mom/Grammy-on-the-Go loved being a wife, mother, and especially a grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family. Refer to their website www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net for future plans. Memorial gifts can be made to Cure PSP (www.psp.org) or Bruton Parish Church.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.