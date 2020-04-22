|
Sue Caples passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Rob, and their three sons and families: Scott (Jen), Ridge and Samantha; Tim (Jill), Mac and Elie; Jeff (Christina), Andrew and Catherine, along with cousins, nieces and nephews in Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Kansas, Arizona, Maine, Vermont and California. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Linn and Col. H. Ridgely Warfield, Jr. US Army (Ret), and her brother, Col. Harry R. Warfield lll, USMC (Ret), and sister- in-law Gail D. Warfield. Sue was born in Baltimore, Maryland and graduated from the Garrison Forest School. She earned her bachelor's degree from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia, and her Master of Social Work (MSW) from Fordham University in New York. Upon completion of her MSW, Sue worked in Home Health Care and as a Medical Social Worker in Connecticut. After raising their three sons in Maryland, Texas, New Jersey and Connecticut, Sue and her husband retired to Williamsburg, Virginia in 1994. Sue was active in the tennis and golf programs in the early years at Two Rivers Country Club in Williamsburg. She also served two terms as President of the Neighbor to Neighbor Association in Governor's Land and was an active volunteer at Historic Jamestown. Sue remained devoted to her beloved Mary Baldwin University serving on the Alumnae Association, the Alumnae Board and as President of the Alumnae Board. She later served on the Board of Trustees and helped establish the Social Work Program. In her honor, the program was named the Susan Warfield Caples Department of Social Work and the Caples Social Work Fund was created to provide financial assistance to many deserving students. The Caples family would like to sincerely thank our many dear friends and neighbors for their love, compassion and support over these last several years. We would also like to thank the following for their wonderful care, love and kindness that was extended to Sue these last several years: the staff at Respite Care Ministry at Williamsburg United Methodist Church, the personnel at Comfort Keepers, the staff at Clare Bridge, Brookdale Senior Living and the personnel with Visiting Angels. Sue will be loved and missed by her family and many friends. She was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who had only kind words and thoughts for everyone - a truly wonderful person. Memorial contributions in Sue's honor and memory may be made to the Caples Social Work Fund, Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, VA 24402, or the Respite Care Ministry, Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA. 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020