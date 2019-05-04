Terrance "Terry" Donnelly, 81, of Williamsburg passed from this life May 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Terry was born in Columbus, Mississippi to the late James and Elizabeth Donnelly. He was an educator who taught high school for 31 years in Arizona and Texas before retiring in 1993. He moved three years later to Williamsburg with Nancy, his loving wife of 60 years, to be near family.Terry was an avid hobbyist with an array of deep interests. He was a talented gardener and woodworker, as well as a devoted collector of stamps and coins. He spent countless enjoyable hours antiquing with Nancy and was a familiar vendor at the Williamsburg Antique Mall for 20 years. He loved watching televised sports and was a huge football fan of the University of Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. Terry was a loyal father, friend and a playful "Gran'pa" who delighted in treating his grandchildren to gummy bears. In addition to Nancy, he is survived by his son, Mickey (Teri) Donnelly of Pearland, Tx.; his daughter, Deelyn (Tom) Robinson of Williamsburg; and grandchildren Barak (Racheal) Donnelly of Pearland, Tx., Megan (Kyle) Dore, also of Pearland, Ryan (Rinu) Neilson of Richmond, Va., Abbie (Mark) Han of Palmyra, Va., and Mitchell Neilson of Williamsburg. He was blessed as well to meet four great-grandchildren, Noah and Emmie Dore of Pearland and Teddy and Eden Han of Palmyra.A memorial service for Terry will be held Monday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at Williamsburg United Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member. The family will convene at a later date in Texas to spread his ashes, as Terry wished. Friends are invited to a reception in the church's fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Williamsburg United Methodist Church or to the scholarship fund of The Woman's Club of Williamsburg-GFWC. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 4 to May 11, 2019