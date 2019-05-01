Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Halsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Halsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Halsey Obituary
Terry Halsey, a native of Concord, North Carolina, passed away on April 27, 2019 in her Lanexa, Virginia home. Terry was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Miller of North Carolina and her husband, Leon Halsey of Virginia. She leaves behind her two sons, Paul Efird of Virginia and Robert Halsey of Arizona, a grandson, Alex Halsey of Idaho, and her sister in law, Elaine Miller and niece, Renee Miller of North Carolina. Terry will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Virginia Gazette from May 1 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.