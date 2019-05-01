|
Terry Halsey, a native of Concord, North Carolina, passed away on April 27, 2019 in her Lanexa, Virginia home. Terry was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Miller of North Carolina and her husband, Leon Halsey of Virginia. She leaves behind her two sons, Paul Efird of Virginia and Robert Halsey of Arizona, a grandson, Alex Halsey of Idaho, and her sister in law, Elaine Miller and niece, Renee Miller of North Carolina. Terry will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Virginia Gazette from May 1 to May 8, 2019