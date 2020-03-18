|
Terry Raymond Brown, 76, of Williamsburg, passed away on March 14, 2020. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Brown; and two daughters, Juliana Rae Brown and Audra Brown Mirando. He served in the U.S. Army as a flight instructor and received many awards including but not limited to, the National Defense Service Medal, Army Aviation Distinguished Flying Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. Terry was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church and the Colonial Virginia Aero Modelers Association.He enjoyed the outdoors and could be found sailing or fishing. He loved to fly, but more than anything he loved to spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Mary E. Burch Brown; daughters, Jena (William) Hughes and Wendy Burch; sister, Dr. Audrey Keebler; brothers, Tom (Paula) Brown and Todd (Carlyn) Brown; and grandchildren, Holly Hughes, Chase Hughes, Alexandra Burch, Brandon Brown, Alyssa Thomas, Stephanie Mirando and Candice Serrano. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw, VA. A service will be held on March 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020