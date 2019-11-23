|
|
Thelma A. Bass, 88, of Williamsburg Va. passed away peacefully November 20, 2019 to be joined with her loving husband. She worked for Eastern State Hospital for over 20 years. She loved cooking, fishing, the outdoors and LOVED to dance. She loved her family dearly and she was an outstanding mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She never met a stranger. She is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Jessie Paul Bass and her parents, Raleigh Burnett and Ella Rose Peggens. She is survived by her children, Paul Bass, Janet Spence (Kevin), Linda Wiswell (Eric), Christopher Bass (Diane), Twelve Grandchildren, and Ten Great Grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday November 25 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Bucktrout Funeral Home, 4124 Ironbound Rd. Williamsburg Va. The Funeral service will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Tuesday November 26 at 1 pm with interment to follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019