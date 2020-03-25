|
|
Theresa Barber Louer, always known as Tessa, died Sunday morning, March 22, 2020 at the Williamsburg Landing, following a brief illness. The family is grateful for the professional service and thoughtful care she received from the doctors and nursing staff at the Landing, Riverside Doctor's Hospital, and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. Tessa was a residential realtor in the Williamsburg area for thirty years. Previously, she was a realtor in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Indiana, in a career spanning more than fifty years. She began her practice in Williamsburg with the late John Moneymaker and eventually joined Berkeley Real Estate and then the former McCardle Realty Company. Following a merger, she completed her career with Berkshire Hathaway Towne Realty. Tessa was also, for a time, a funds development associate at the Pine Point School in Stonington, CT. As well, she was a devoted parishioner at Bruton Parish Church and was an active member of the Green Springs Garden Club, both in Williamsburg. Tessa was a native of Westerly, Rhode Island and lived during her first marriage in Watch Hill, RI, during which time she earned a degree in psychology from the University of Rhode Island. She was the daughter of the late Leona Gaudreu Barber and Norman Otis Barber. In 1978, she married Albert O. Louer at Bruton Parish Church while the couple lived in Indianapolis. He survives her. The couple returned to Williamsburg permanently in 1982 when Louer became director of media relations at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. With her previous husband, Tessa had two sons, Robert Emmet, III (Jennifer) of Stevensville, MD and David Norman Emmet of South Conway, NH. They survive her as does her grandson, Robert Emmet, IV. Tessa was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She made friends easily and provided her real estate clients with excellent service and empathy as they searched for a home and made a large financial decision. She truly loved her work and the many friends she made along the way. Among those mourning her passing is her beloved Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier, Higgins. Because of the current health situation, a memorial service at Bruton Parish will be planned for a later time. Burial will take place privately in the Bruton Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Tessa may make memorial gifts to Bruton Parish Church or to the Williamsburg Community Foundation. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020