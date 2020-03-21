|
Thomas Bryant Potter (74), a Williamsburg resident for 22 years, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Potter, and his older brother, Robert Potter II. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Jane Potter; daughter Lisa Lasso and son-in-law Ronan Lasso; daughter Kirsten Talley and son-in-law Carey Talley; stepdaughter Chrissy Kelly and son-in-Law Luke Kelly; stepdaughter Kelly Frostick; and his three grandchildren, Max Talley, Lyla Talley, and Knox Kelly; and an endless number of family and dear friends. Tom was born in Milwaukee, WI. Before beginning a 30-year career with the Campbell's Soup Company (Regional Manager) which was followed by 15 years with Acosta Sales & Marketing (VP-Team Leader), he attended college at the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh and very proudly served as an Army Reservist. Tom and his family moved many times over his career, but ultimately landed in Williamsburg in 1998, a town dear to his heart. He found happiness in Williamsburg and loved sharing it with his family and friends. Only the truly lucky got to enjoy a ride in Tom's golf cart at dusk to see the deer, spend time on the deck with a cold one and some grilled oysters while bird-watching, or just relax with him by the fire pit. Tom loved the outdoors and especially loved enjoying it with those close to him. Being a true Wisconsite, Tom followed all Wisconsin sports teams but a visit to Tom and Jane's home made it clear-Tom was a tried and true Green Bay Packer Fan, even becoming a shareholder. A Packer game in Tom and Jane's basement was an unforgettable experience, especially for his girls, their husbands, and grandchildren. Tom was a life-long athlete, an avid golfer and marathon runner for as long as his body let him, he was a mean griller, a handsome, sharp-dressed man, and the ultimate host. He loved to entertain and make people happy and time with Tom was endlessly fun. He made everyone feel welcome and never failed to put a smile on the face of anyone he encountered, treating everyone as a friend. His manners were unmatched and his love was a true gift. Tom worked tirelessly, on and off the job, for his family and supported Jane and the girls in every endeavor, failure, and adventure, good or bad, with seemingly endless positivity and devotion. He raised strong, independent girls and instilled an unfailing moral compass in each of them. Without a doubt, no one could ask for a more steadfast teammate in life. By his example, he taught his girls to work hard and always do the right thing. He adored his wife, Jane, and was unmatched as a grandfather. He was always in good spirits, even after two strokes tried-unsuccessfully-to take him down in the 7 years before he passed. He worked hard to overcome the challenges presented to him during that time, but nothing could bring Tom down. He was a fighter to the end, and he was the best friend Jane ever had. The world has lost an amazing example of kindness, humility, and perseverance, and there is no doubt the world will never be the same without him. His family misses him dearly but, with Tom's example, will always stick together and live their lives by his solid, encouraging, and selfless example. Family and friends will be notified of the date and time of Tom's memorial service, which will occur at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Condolences can be shared online through Nelsen Funeral Home at: www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. The family has designated the and the Respite Care program at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church for memorial contributions, the latter of which brought Tom a tremendous amount of joy and pride during and beyond his visits. AHA – (800)242-8721 or https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give (click on ways to give link); Respite Care of Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185 or www.williamsburgumc.org/let-us-help/respite-care.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020