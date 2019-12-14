Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Limerick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph Limerick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph Limerick Obituary
Major Thomas Limerick went home to his lord and wife, Louise, on December 9, 2019. Tom had many different names. He was Major Limerick when he served in the US Army for 20 plus years. He served in Korea, The Philippines, Japan, and Germany, but always made Ft. Eustis his home post. He was called Captain Limerick while Head of Security for Colonial Williamsburg as well as Director for Automotive Maintenance and Mr. Tom as a Walmart Greeter. He was also known as Uncle Tom, pops, grandpa, and Lolo to friends, family, and numerous birds and dogs. His most important name was Dad to his surviving daughter, Dianne. He is also survived by a brother, Robert, and two sisters, Dorothy and Margaret. A service with full military honors will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in his name to Steven James, founder of "Feathers for Native Americans", 3415 Butterfly Arch, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 to help save the wild Macaws. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -