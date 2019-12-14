|
|
Major Thomas Limerick went home to his lord and wife, Louise, on December 9, 2019. Tom had many different names. He was Major Limerick when he served in the US Army for 20 plus years. He served in Korea, The Philippines, Japan, and Germany, but always made Ft. Eustis his home post. He was called Captain Limerick while Head of Security for Colonial Williamsburg as well as Director for Automotive Maintenance and Mr. Tom as a Walmart Greeter. He was also known as Uncle Tom, pops, grandpa, and Lolo to friends, family, and numerous birds and dogs. His most important name was Dad to his surviving daughter, Dianne. He is also survived by a brother, Robert, and two sisters, Dorothy and Margaret. A service with full military honors will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in his name to Steven James, founder of "Feathers for Native Americans", 3415 Butterfly Arch, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 to help save the wild Macaws. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019