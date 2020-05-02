Thomas Lee McLeod
Thomas Lee McLeod, 81, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Morningside of Williamsburg with vascular dementia. His memory is cherished by his wife of 57 years, Sandy; their two daughters, Kristin Reihl (Jeffry), and Shannon Lauer (Barry); 4 grandchildren, Alec and Meade Reihl, and Jack and Emery Lauer. He also leaves 2 brothers, Stuart (Betty), and Cecil, plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Edith and Mahlon, by his brother Charles, and by many faithful canine companions. Tom loved his family fiercely and was there for them throughout his life. He was born and raised in Romulus, Michigan. After graduating from high school, Tom served in the army, and was based at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, TX. There he met Sandy at a party for the El Paso Community theater. After Tom was discharged from the army, he attended Texas Western College, then he left for California to seek his fortune. Although Sandy was a flight attendant based in Chicago, they decided they couldn't live apart and were married in 1963. They began their adventure together in San Jose, CA, where both their daughters were born and Tom began his career with The Southland Corporation. Tom's strong work ethic propelled him up the corporate ladder resulting in multiple transfers across the country from Sacramento, CA to Dallas, TX, and finally ending in Virginia Beach, VA. In 1989, while he was still young and healthy, he took early retirement so that he and Sandy could pursue their dream of cruising the Caribbean in their 42' Whitby sailing ketch. With a home base in the Kingsmill community in Williamsburg, VA, they spent the next five winters sailing down the chain of islands in the Bahamas, always ending at Georgetown, Great Exuma. Here they joined hundreds of sailors from all over the world who gathered there each winter. They had some great adventures and met wonderful new friends from all walks of life. After the sailing years, Tom went to work for the Fresh Market company as their real estate development manager, where he enjoyed working with many of his prior Southland Corporation associates. Meanwhile, he became addicted to tennis and managed to play at Kingsmill almost every day. Tom and Sandy were huge supporters of William and Mary men's and women's tennis teams and went to most of their home games. Tom then became a part time tennis referee for college matches and youth tournaments in the area. He was also a board member of Men's Charity Tennis, and helped raise money for The Williamsburg Hospice House by arranging wine tastings at The Fresh Market and the annual Charity Men's Tennis Tournament. Life with Tom was always filled with adventure; starting a life in California, rebuilding and racing cars, camping in a VW bus, white water rafting, living in a Japanese glass house, buying backyard ponies for his daughters, boating in the Chesapeake Bay, sailing to the Bahama, and always supporting his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. He truly lived life to the fullest. Tom spent the last 3 months of his life in the Morningside of Williamsburg's memory care community. Through their amazing skills and loving kindness, the care staff filled his time with structure, purpose, and good humor. After the pandemic quarantine is lifted, Tom's family will gather to celebrate his life and scatter his ashes in the ocean according to his wishes. Tom and his family would greatly appreciate that any memorial contributions be made to The Williamsburg Hospice House at 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg VA 23188.

Published in Virginia Gazette on May 2, 2020.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
I am so sorry to read of your loss. My Sister is suffering from dementia and I am truly aware of the disease. May the true God give you comfort in this time of grief.
Linda White
Friend
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
