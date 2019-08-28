|
Hessler, Thomas M born March 1, 1951 passed away August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Elizabeth Hessler, brother John Hessler, and sister Ann Louise Hessler. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Terri; his son, Marc Hessler (Leigh); his daughter, Jennifer Lunsford (Quin); his five grandchildren, Hadley, Anna Lane, Holden, Will and Henry; his brothers, Bob Hessler (Fran) and Chris Hessler (Janet); his sisters, Becky Gutridge (Bob) and Mary Moss (Tom); sister-in-law, Pam Pendleton (Ben). Tom was a graduate and lifelong enthusiast of Virginia Tech, a former distance runner and a sports fan. After retiring from a career in the electrical field, his greatest joy came from spending time with his five grandchildren. Tom was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church and active in the Knights of Columbus. A funeral Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg, VA. A reception will be at the church following the prayer service. The family requests In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Virginia Tech Foundation, add a notation for the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC (or FBRI). Donations may be mailed to: Virginia Tech Foundation, Virginia Tech, Advancement (0336), Attn: Gift Accounting, Blacksburg, VA 24061, https://give.vt.edu.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019