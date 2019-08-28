Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Liturgy
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Bede Catholic Church
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Hessler


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Hessler Obituary
Hessler, Thomas M born March 1, 1951 passed away August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Elizabeth Hessler, brother John Hessler, and sister Ann Louise Hessler. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Terri; his son, Marc Hessler (Leigh); his daughter, Jennifer Lunsford (Quin); his five grandchildren, Hadley, Anna Lane, Holden, Will and Henry; his brothers, Bob Hessler (Fran) and Chris Hessler (Janet); his sisters, Becky Gutridge (Bob) and Mary Moss (Tom); sister-in-law, Pam Pendleton (Ben). Tom was a graduate and lifelong enthusiast of Virginia Tech, a former distance runner and a sports fan. After retiring from a career in the electrical field, his greatest joy came from spending time with his five grandchildren. Tom was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church and active in the Knights of Columbus. A funeral Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg, VA. A reception will be at the church following the prayer service. The family requests In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Virginia Tech Foundation, add a notation for the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC (or FBRI). Donations may be mailed to: Virginia Tech Foundation, Virginia Tech, Advancement (0336), Attn: Gift Accounting, Blacksburg, VA 24061, https://give.vt.edu.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.