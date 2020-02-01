|
Dr. Thomas Mercer Collier, Jr., 72, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Mercer was born in Hampton, Virginia, and retired to Williamsburg in 2012. He was a longtime member of St. John's Church. An Army veteran, he served proudly in the 173rd Airbourne Division during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. Mercer received his bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida, his master's degree from St. Cloud University in Minnesota, and his Ph.D. from Old Dominion University. As a clinical Psychologist he held the designations of LPC, LMFT, Counselor, and had been a Professor at both ODU and Regent University. Mercer was a proud parent. He loved cats, ODU basketball, and a variety of music. Preceded in death by his parents, Elisabeth Irwin and Thomas Mercer Collier, Sr., survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Mary Beth Collier (née Hacic); his son, Thomas Mercer Collier, III, "Murphy"; his step-son, Patrick J. Haase; his sister, Mary Taylor Fowler and husband, David; Dr. Nina Brown, his mentor and friend at ODU; and other family members and many friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Hampton, VA, with burial in the church cemetery following military honors. A reception will follow in the church parish hall. Memorials may be made to the Heritage Humane Society: 430 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185, Big Cat Rescue: 12802 Easy St, Tampa, FL 33625, St. John's Church: 100 West Queens Way, Hampton, VA 23669, Glaucoma Research Foundation, 251 Post St., Suite 600, San.Francisco, CA 94105, or any charity which assists veterans. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020