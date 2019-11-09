|
Thomas "Tim" Nicely Bodine of Williamsburg, VA passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. Tim was born in Trenton, NJ on January 28, 1932, the son of Robert Pierce and Edith Nicely Bodine. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert P. Bodine, Jr. of Media, PA. Family members who will lovingly remember Tim's many gifts include his wife of 64 years, Jean Hannay Bodine, children, Thomas (Jr), Sandra (wife of Russell Demarest), and James (husband of Kristen Bodine); six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Tim grew up in Trenton, NJ and graduated from Trenton High School in 1949. He attended Mercersburg Academy for a year before entering Lehigh University where he graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Tim served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Rucker, AL from 1955-1957 after which he held a number of sales and marketing management positions with both commercial and non-for-profit organizations before retiring from Scholarship America in 1996 and moving to Williamsburg from Wilton, CT in 1998. A loving, devoted husband and supportive, caring father, Tim will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He enjoyed many activities and hobbies including woodworking/furniture building, writing, coaching youth sports, bicycling, rowing/kayaking, tennis, hiking and traveling. Tim will be remembered for his keen sense of humor as well as his kindness. He was active in the Wilton Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and Deacon and was also a member of Kiwanis. After moving to Williamsburg, Tim continued his volunteer work both in the community and Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Tim's life on Saturday, November 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Williamsburg Landing, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Landing Benevolence Fund or a worthy . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019