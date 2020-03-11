|
Thomas Peter Barbera, 69, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, MD, due to early onset Alzhiemers Disease. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to Mary (Poppert) Barbera. Born on March 21, 1950, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas Paul Barbera and Augusta Mary (Germano) Barbera. He graduated from Catholic High School for Boys in Memphis, TN, Loyola College in 1972 and the University of Baltimore Law School in 1976. While attending law school, he was employed as an English teacher at the Catholic High School of Baltimore. Upon his graduation, he became clerk for Judge Nicolas Nunzio at the DC Superior Court, completing his clerkship in 1977. He worked for the Justice Department then, began with the Maryland Attorneys General criminal and insurance divisions. He became the MD Deputy Insurance Commissioner, before entering private law practice with Niles, Barton, & Wilmer before continuing on with Weinberg & Green. His final employment was the CEO of MAMSI later being transitioned to Regional CEO of United Healthcare from where he retired. Tom was a member and elder of Neelsville Presbyterian Church in Germantown, MD where he participated in jail ministry programs and participated in a mission to Ghana. After moving to Williamsburg, VA he became an elder at Jamestown Prebyterian Church. He was a member of the Italian American Charities and was the founder of the United Healthcare Children's Foundation. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, ballroom dancing and bowling. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Rachel Curtis and husband Bill, Madeline Truszkowski and husband Andy, and Concetta Barbera and husband Shawn Hudson; grandchildren, Owen, Nora and Lily Curtis, Ethan, Claire, Landon and Miles Truszkowski; brother, Anthony Barbera; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Dushel. A celebration of Tom's life journey will be held at 10am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Neelsville Presbyterian Church in Germantown, MD. He is inurned at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Healthcare Children's Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020