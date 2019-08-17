Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy USN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Lynn George (RET) USN


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Lynn George (RET) USN Obituary
Timothy passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 28, 1949 and served his Country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years being stationed in England, Italy, Scotland and several tours Stateside. Timothy was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Mary George and his beloved son, Ian. He is survived by his wife, Lesley Anne (Wallace) George; daughter in law, Samantha; and granddaughter, Savannah of whom he was extremely proud; brother, Ronald (Candace) George and nephews, Sean and Chris (Cassie) George. There will be a Celebration of Life from 2:00 - 4:00 PM with Military Honors at 2:15PM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. Burial at sea will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tim's memory to Child Development Resources (CDR) P.O. Box 280, Norge, VA 23127.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now