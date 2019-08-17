|
|
Timothy passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 28, 1949 and served his Country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years being stationed in England, Italy, Scotland and several tours Stateside. Timothy was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Mary George and his beloved son, Ian. He is survived by his wife, Lesley Anne (Wallace) George; daughter in law, Samantha; and granddaughter, Savannah of whom he was extremely proud; brother, Ronald (Candace) George and nephews, Sean and Chris (Cassie) George. There will be a Celebration of Life from 2:00 - 4:00 PM with Military Honors at 2:15PM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. Burial at sea will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tim's memory to Child Development Resources (CDR) P.O. Box 280, Norge, VA 23127.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019