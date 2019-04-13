|
Velma Bodee McDonough, 89, passed peacefully to the Lord on 4/8/2019 surrounded by family. She was loved by her six children: Mary Jo (predeceased) (Michael), Margie (Joe), Stephen, Richard (Robin), Theresa (Todd) and Norah (David). She had thirteen beloved grandchildren: Jennifer (David), Rachel (Jere), Richard, Christopher (Alexis), Emelie, Heidi (Jon), Benny, Drew, Nora, Aidan, Tyler, Jonathan and Maggie, and great-grandchildren: Noah, Derek, Meredith, Abigail, John and Kevin. Velma retired as Director of Religious Education and worked as a Clinical Social Worker. "Mrs. Mac", a resident of Williamsburg since 2000, is best remembered as one who "loved the LORD with all her heart, soul, mind and strength". Visitation is on Saturday, April 13, 2019, Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, 5-7pm. Memorial service is on Sunday, April 14, 2019, James River Baptist Church, 4931 Centerville Road, Williamsburg 3pm. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Latisha's House Foundation, PO Box 5817, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019