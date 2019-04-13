Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
For more information about
Velma McDonough
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma McDonough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Bodee McDonough

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Velma Bodee McDonough Obituary
Velma Bodee McDonough, 89, passed peacefully to the Lord on 4/8/2019 surrounded by family. She was loved by her six children: Mary Jo (predeceased) (Michael), Margie (Joe), Stephen, Richard (Robin), Theresa (Todd) and Norah (David). She had thirteen beloved grandchildren: Jennifer (David), Rachel (Jere), Richard, Christopher (Alexis), Emelie, Heidi (Jon), Benny, Drew, Nora, Aidan, Tyler, Jonathan and Maggie, and great-grandchildren: Noah, Derek, Meredith, Abigail, John and Kevin. Velma retired as Director of Religious Education and worked as a Clinical Social Worker. "Mrs. Mac", a resident of Williamsburg since 2000, is best remembered as one who "loved the LORD with all her heart, soul, mind and strength". Visitation is on Saturday, April 13, 2019, Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, 5-7pm. Memorial service is on Sunday, April 14, 2019, James River Baptist Church, 4931 Centerville Road, Williamsburg 3pm. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Latisha's House Foundation, PO Box 5817, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now