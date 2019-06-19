Vincent Edward "Vinny" Lukas Vincent Edward Lukas, of Williamsburg, passed away on June 18, 2019, with his devoted wife, Buffy, at his side. Vinny was born on July 15, 1949 and would have celebrated his 70th birthday in less than a month. Vinny has had many health issues over the past several years, but he never complained and always kept a positive outlook. He was an active and proud 26 year member of AA. He was an avid fan of all William & Mary sports, and especially loved attending games and tailgates for Tribe Football, W&M Men's and Women's Basketball, and Tribe Field Hockey. He was an active member of the W&M Quarterback Club and the Tribe Club. Vinny attended Grace Trinity Church in Buena Vista, VA, where he loved his church family and praising God. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife and best friend, Buffy (Peggy) and his precious fur baby, Molly, who loved her daddy; his son, Brian of Oak Island, NC; stepson, Greg (Tammy) Taylor of Sarasota, FL; sister, Vikki (Al) Barnette of Chesapeake, VA; sisters-in-law, Ann O'Connor, Barbara Majors, and Bernadette (Billy) Connor, all of Buena Vista, VA; grandchildren, Kali and John Lukas of Oak Island, NC; dear cousins, John and AnnMarie Kradenski of Lavallette, NJ; as well as many loved nieces and nephews. Vinny also leaves behind his treasured best friends, JC and Kim Morton, Tess Ellis; and his chosen grandson, Trevor Jahn, who was the light of his eye. He leaves many very special friends who had enriched his life with their kindness. Thank you to all friends, family, neighbors, the William & Mary Athletic Department, friends of Bill W., Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, and the nurses at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 from 6:00 – 7:30 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA, where services will also take place on Saturday, June 22 at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries Published in Virginia Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary