Vincent J. Abbott, a resident of Fords Colony in Williamsburg for more than 20 years, passed away on December 4, 2019 at the age of 88 in the loving company of Darilyn, his wife of 65 years. He leaves two sons, Vincent Ries Abbott of Chicago, IL and Mark Nicholas Abbott of Costa Mesa, CA. Vincent Ries was born in Nurnberg, Germany while Vince was serving there in the U.S. Army. Vincent Ries' wife of 20 years, Jackie, passed away in 2015. Mark Nicholas and his wife, Mary, are the proud parents of Charles Ries Abbott, a sophomore at the University of California Berkeley, Thomas Vincent Abbott, a senior in high school, and Nicholas James Abbott, a Fellow in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at the Knight Cardiovascular Institute, Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, OR. Originally from New Jersey, and a 1953 graduate of Rutgers University, Vince and Darry travelled wherever his career in the pharmaceutical field took him. Inevitably, both were drawn to the rich history and restored Colonial beauty of Williamsburg. Vince spent his career with Wyeth, Baxter and other major pharmaceutical manufacturers in various areas of sales and management responsibility. In his last assignment, he had the good fortune to be part of a team which founded the original Watson Pharmaceuticals, a California based company which grew exponentially, currently employing more than 40,000 people worldwide. Vince's favorite charity by far, was the local Meals-on-Wheels program, where he served as a regular driver for more than 15 years, delivering hot lunches to deserving people in our area. He loved to write and spent years in a creative writing group in Williamsburg. He loved to sketch (especially on gift boxes mailed to his grandsons) and loved to watch baseball, a former second baseman for Rutgers who attended many Tribe baseball games over the years. And he loved to make people smile. We celebrate the life of a kind, generous, loving man who touched so many lives! A service will take place Saturday, December 21, at 12:00 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. Burial service will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019