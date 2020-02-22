|
|
Vincent Wayburn Mason Jr., "Vinny" to his friends, passed away on February 7, 2020 in Williamsburg. He was born on March 12, 1950 in Newport News, to the late Vincent Wayburn Mason Sr. and Worthy Woods Mason. Vinny proudly served in the U.S. Navy on USS Butte AE-27. During his military service, he was awarded several honors, including the National Defense Service Medal and the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon. A strong hearted man, Vinny was fun-loving and caring. He loved to fish, boating, nature and the outdoors, music, the Redskins, Hopkido karate, politics, and Donald Trump. He also attended Denbigh Baptist Church. Vince lives in the memories of his wife, Rose M. Mason; sister, Judy M. Eley; brother, Robert Mason Sr.; nephews, Arnie Mason and wife, and Robert Mason Jr.; son, Derek Mason and wife; daughters, Kristen Perez and husband, and Kristina Hansen; and eight grandchildren; as well as his great-nieces and nephew. Preceding him in death are his parents, his sister, Carolyn Mason, brother, Arnie B. Mason, and brother-in-law, Robert Eley. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on February 26, 2020 at Olive Branch Christian Church in Norge. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. The angels took you home to be with the Lord. You'll be missed forever.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020