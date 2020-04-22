|
|
Virginia Albrecht, 99, of Williamsburg, passed away on April 14, 2020. Virginia loved her family and baking for everyone. She retired from Williamsburg Community Hospital maternity ward and was a member of Walnut Hills Baptist Church where she enjoyed baking for members and bible school every year. She never met a stranger and encouraged everyone to keep smiling. Virginia will be missed dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Albrecht, daughter Diane Branscome Dunn, and son Charles Branscome. She is survived by her sons Jerry Branscome (Margie) and Audie Branscome (Robin), grandchildren Dwight Dunn, Cheryl Branscome Davila, Duane Dunn, Derick Branscome, Jenny Branscome Waltrip, Jeff Branscome, Brad Branscome, Katherine Branscome Jones, and Haven Branscome. Great grandchildren Robbie Dunn, Ashley Dunn Cyphers, Tony Davila, Darren Davila, Garrett Branscome, Josh Dunn, Lynn Dunn, Abby Dunn, Sierra Davila, Nicole Dunn, Caleb Waltrip, Eli Waltrip, Kendal Jones, Camron Davila, Matthew Jones, Connor Jones, and 13 Great great grandchildren. A Celebration of Virginia's Life will take place on January 2, 2021, which would have been her 100th Birthday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to York County Fire Department in Williamsburg, VA.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020