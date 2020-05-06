Virginia Mary Bernoskie Ryczak
Virginia Mary Bernoskie Ryczak, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at "The Virginian" senior living facility in Fairfax, Virginia. She was born in West Point, Virginia to Robert and Annie Naggy Bernoskie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Stanley J. Ryczak, and her brother, Edward R. Bernoskie. She is survived by three devoted daughters, Maryann R. Casterline (Bill) of Chantilly, VA, Maureen R. Radford (Mike) of Wilson, NC, and Martha R. Whiteley (Eric) of Bowie, MD, and by two devoted sons, Robert S. Ryczak (Sonia) of Bel Air, MD, and Paul S. Ryczak of Fairfax, VA. "Nanny" had ten loving grandchildren: John (Megan), Kathryn (fiancé Robert) and David (Sarah) Casterline, Christopher (Casey) and Brian (Samantha) Radford, Michael, Sarah and Matthew Whiteley and Rachel Whiteley Rosenberger (Adam), and Julia Ryczak, and four great-grandchildren: Jack and Claire Casterline, and Kennedy and Madison Radford. Virginia was a very active and lifelong member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in West Point. Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, there will be only a small graveside service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either West Point Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box X, West Point, Virginia 23181, or to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Road, Henrico, VA 23229. Please visit www.vincentfh.com to post tributes and read memories shared by her family.

Published in Virginia Gazette on May 6, 2020.
