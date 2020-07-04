Walter E. Clark Jr., husband of late Evelyn Lashmit Clark, and resident of Williamsburg, passed away July 2, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg. Born February 7, 1927 in Warren County N.C., he was the son of late Exum Clark and the late Emma Hall Clark. Walter was truly a "self-made man", venturing away from home in his early teens seeking employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. He was longtime member of Grace Baptist Church and loved working his yard and garden. He retired from Cheatham Annex – Fire-Service and Colonial Williamsburg. Walter is survived by four children, Judy Hodge, Gary Clark, Randy Clark and his wife Lisa of TX, and Cindy Clark; five grandchildren; four great children; and one great-great grandchild. The family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor and At Home Care Hospice. Walter will have a private graveside service at Williamsburg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
